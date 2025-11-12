Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 89.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.56% to Rs 22.38 croreNet profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 89.99% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 40.56% to Rs 22.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.3837.65 -41 OPM %5.2731.55 -PBDT0.9511.81 -92 PBT0.9411.81 -92 NP0.949.39 -90
