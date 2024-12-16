Business Standard
Home / World News / Bangladesh may hold next election in late 2025 or first half of 2026: Yunus

Bangladesh may hold next election in late 2025 or first half of 2026: Yunus

He, however, said the timing of the election will largely depend upon the political consensus and the extent of the reforms that must be carried out prior to it

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

From now on, the responsibility has been entrusted to them to start the process of forming the future government: Muhammad Yunus | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday said the next general election in the country could take place by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.

He, however, said the timing of the election will largely depend upon the political consensus and the extent of the reforms that must be carried out prior to it.

"Broadly speaking, the election can be scheduled between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026," he said in a televised speech to the nation on Vijay Diwas.

Vijay Diwas commemorates the Pakistan military's surrender to Indian forces. India's historic victory led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

 

Yunus said he has repeatedly appealed to all to hold the polls after completing all the major reforms.

"However, if, due to political consensus, we have to hold the election on the basis of a flawless preparation of the voter list with minor reforms, then it may be possible to hold the elections by the end of 2025," United News of Bangladesh quoted Yunus as saying.

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump

As Trump threatens mass deportations, Central America braces for migrants

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

South Korean investigators ask for impeached prez as matter lands in court

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden, Harris thank major Democratic donors, urge them to stay engaged

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel to close embassy in Ireland because of its 'anti-Israel policy'

china Flag, China

China's industrial output rises, weak consumption pressures economy

"And if we add to this the expected level of reforms in the electoral process and in light of the recommendations of the Election Reforms Commission and based on the national consensus, then it may take at least another six months," said Yunus.

Yunus, who heads the caretaker government installed after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5 following a student-led uprising, highlighted the extensive work required to update the voter list, a critical step in the election process.

"From now on, the responsibility has been entrusted to them to start the process of forming the future government. They have started their preparations. They have a lot of work to do," he said.

Yunus said no one has had the opportunity to verify the voters' list.

"We have to make sure that the names of all those who have become eligible to vote in the last 15 years are included in the voters' list. This is a big task," he said.

After the student uprising, there is no room for making any mistake as after a long time, many young people will vote for the first time, he said, adding that in the past, they were deprived of that right and joy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina

Hasina accuses Yunus of leading 'undemocratic group' with no public duty

Sheikh Hasina

Ousted PM Hasina involved in enforced disappearance: Bangladesh commission

Protest, Minority Protest, Delhi Protest, Hindu Protest

Pan-India protests condemn alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh confirms 88 attacks on minorities, primarily targeting Hindus

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Attacks on minorities: Bangladesh counters India with 'fake news' charge

Topics : Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh Bangladesh election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon