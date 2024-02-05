Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 99.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 89.43% to Rs 13.86 crore

Net loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 99.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 89.43% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 131.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.13.86131.09-740.4012.34-96.4913.28-99.6510.15-99.6510.15