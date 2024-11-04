Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma tumbles after US court halts Leqselvi launch

Sun Pharma tumbles after US court halts Leqselvi launch

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slipped 4.30% to 1,778.85 after the US District Court of New Jersey has decided to grant a preliminary injunction delaying the launch of Leqselvi (Baldness treatment) in the US.

Aa result of the court's decision, Sun Pharma has been temporarily barred from launching Leqselvi until a subsequent favorable court decision or until the expiry of patent in lawsuit, whichever is earlier, it added.

Earlier on 1 August 2024, the pharma major had informed that it filed a motion seeking a preliminary injunction in a US court to prevent the launch of LEQSELVI.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is a leading global pharmaceutical company with specialty and generic presence and India's top pharma company.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 27.97% to Rs 3,040.16 crore on 9.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 13,291.39 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

HONOR Magic 7 series

HONOR Magic 7 series goes official with SD 8 Elite, AI features: Details

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: India-China disengagement opens space for other steps, says EAM Jaishankar

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 1,300 pts to 78,400; Nifty at 23,850; Financials, Oil drag

UP Police

UP court orders reopening of custodial death case against 8 policemen

Indian markets

Equity investors become poorer by Rs 7.37 trillion as markets tumble

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon