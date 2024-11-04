Business Standard
India's forex reserves decline by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion

India's forex reserves decline by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Indias forex reserves declined by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion in the week ended October 25, according to the latest data from the RBI.

For the week ended October 25, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.484 billion to $593.751 billion.

Gold reserves increased by $1.082 billion to $68.527 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $52 million to $18.219 billion. Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $9 million to $4.307 billion in the reporting week, according to the latest RBI data.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

