Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1692.5, down 3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.98% in last one year as compared to a 12.19% rally in NIFTY and a 11.27% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1692.5, down 3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.3% on the day, quoting at 24799.55. The Sensex is at 82017.47, up 3.23%.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has eased around 0.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21071.75, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.31 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1693.4, down 3.24% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd jumped 10.98% in last one year as compared to a 12.19% rally in NIFTY and a 11.27% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 132.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

