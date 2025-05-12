Monday, May 12, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol India Ltd soars 1.91%, rises for third straight session

Castrol India Ltd soars 1.91%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 203.66, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.53% in last one year as compared to a 12.09% fall in NIFTY and a 11.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Castrol India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 203.66, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 24776.5. The Sensex is at 81925.11, up 3.11%. Castrol India Ltd has dropped around 0.12% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33337.55, up 3.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.92 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 4.73%, gains for five straight sessions

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 4.73%, gains for five straight sessions

Euro speculative net longs stay flat near 8-month high

Euro speculative net longs stay flat near 8-month high

Atul Auto spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Atul Auto spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Club Mahindra transforms its Acacia Palms resort in Goa into an all-women-run property

Club Mahindra transforms its Acacia Palms resort in Goa into an all-women-run property

Sensex, Nifty surge over 2%; media shares rally for 4th day

Sensex, Nifty surge over 2%; media shares rally for 4th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon