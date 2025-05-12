Monday, May 12, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 4.73%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1157, up 4.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 90.58% in last one year as compared to a 12.15% drop in NIFTY and a 9.69% drop in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1157, up 4.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.26% on the day, quoting at 24790. The Sensex is at 81966.69, up 3.16%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 20.23% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1541.15, up 3.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

