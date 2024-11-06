Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 1486.04 croreNet profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 8.05% to Rs 142.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 1486.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1421.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1486.041421.82 5 OPM %16.4616.23 -PBDT248.93230.64 8 PBT193.20176.18 10 NP142.48131.87 8
