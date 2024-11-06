eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 3.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 831.84 croreNet profit of eClerx Services rose 3.15% to Rs 140.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 135.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 831.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 721.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales831.84721.78 15 OPM %25.9328.37 -PBDT220.66212.73 4 PBT187.86182.45 3 NP140.25135.97 3
