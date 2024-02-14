Sensex (    %)
                        
Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit rises 22.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 51.43% to Rs 0.17 crore
Net profit of Sunraj Diamond Exports rose 22.22% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 51.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.170.35 -51 OPM %-41.18-5.71 -PBDT0.230.17 35 PBT0.220.16 38 NP0.220.18 22
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

