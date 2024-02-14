Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit rises 22.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 51.43% to Rs 0.17 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sunraj Diamond Exports rose 22.22% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 51.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.170.35-41.18-5.710.230.170.220.160.220.18