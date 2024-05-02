Business Standard
Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 18.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 24.32% to Rs 1.38 crore
Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 18.00% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.00% to Rs 3.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 5.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.381.11 24 5.574.69 19 OPM %68.1261.26 -69.1266.95 - PBDT0.940.68 38 3.853.14 23 PBT0.920.66 39 3.763.06 23 NP0.590.50 18 3.122.40 30
First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

