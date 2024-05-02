Pearl Polymers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Max Estates Ltd, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd and Sprayking Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 May 2024.

Pearl Polymers Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 45 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18852 shares in the past one month.

Max Estates Ltd soared 16.86% to Rs 343.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7180 shares in the past one month.

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd surged 14.96% to Rs 398.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16687 shares in the past one month.

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd advanced 13.46% to Rs 504. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14692 shares in the past one month.

Sprayking Ltd added 13.21% to Rs 48. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

