Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 26.47% to Rs 6339.22 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.62% to Rs 3880.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3164.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 32.30% to Rs 23565.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17811.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 1.77% to Rs 970.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 953.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 26.47% to Rs 6339.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5012.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.