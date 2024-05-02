Digicontent reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 118.00 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 414.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 349.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Digicontent reported to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 118.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.