W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 27.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 23.58 croreNet profit of W H Brady & Co declined 27.15% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.5824.24 -3 OPM %7.2513.82 -PBDT4.205.23 -20 PBT3.584.82 -26 NP2.203.02 -27
