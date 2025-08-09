Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 45.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.38% to Rs 521.42 croreNet profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 45.51% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.38% to Rs 521.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 504.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales521.42504.38 3 OPM %4.385.41 -PBDT15.1015.49 -3 PBT1.302.24 -42 NP0.851.56 -46
