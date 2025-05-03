Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 50.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.73% to Rs 206.05 croreNet profit of Sunteck Realty declined 50.28% to Rs 50.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 51.73% to Rs 206.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 111.93% to Rs 150.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.04% to Rs 853.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 564.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales206.05426.89 -52 853.13564.85 51 OPM %33.3335.87 -21.7820.76 - PBDT70.19143.06 -51 196.33104.51 88 PBT67.43139.96 -52 183.4694.97 93 NP50.39101.34 -50 150.3270.93 112
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content