InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 103.22 croreNet profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 13.64% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 103.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 68.98% to Rs 37.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 394.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 368.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales103.2296.94 6 394.78368.52 7 OPM %18.7118.00 -17.3213.96 - PBDT22.8819.21 19 80.6460.91 32 PBT16.3412.49 31 54.0831.52 72 NP10.509.24 14 37.9722.47 69
