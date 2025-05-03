Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 89.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 89.28% in the March 2025 quarter

May 03 2025

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 107.86 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 89.28% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 107.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.19% to Rs 5.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 382.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales107.8698.27 10 382.71393.50 -3 OPM %8.3015.88 -8.9417.33 - PBDT9.2919.92 -53 35.2469.17 -49 PBT2.0313.69 -85 7.5843.57 -83 NP1.039.61 -89 5.7130.35 -81

May 03 2025

