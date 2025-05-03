Mishka Exim consolidated net profit declines 61.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.29% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of Mishka Exim declined 61.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.29% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.493.26 -54 4.674.07 15 OPM %8.7212.88 -4.935.41 - PBDT0.200.47 -57 0.570.54 6 PBT0.170.43 -60 0.450.40 13 NP0.120.31 -61 0.330.25 32
