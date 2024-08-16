Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies Ltd gains for third consecutive session

HCL Technologies Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1661, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.16% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1661, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 24426.95. The Sensex is at 80041.08, up 1.18%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 4.17% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39731.25, up 2.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.83 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1666.5, up 2.53% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 41.16% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 38.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest

RG Kar Hospital vandalism: HC fumes at Mamata govt; CBI to probe mob attack

Uddhav

\Will back candidate announced by Cong, NCP (SP) as CM face of MVA: Uddhav

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

Stock market, market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex atop 80K, vaults 1,000 pts; Nifty above 24,400; IT, realty shares shine

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

LG govt has shaken up administration: NC asks EC to suspend transfer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon