HCL Technologies Ltd gains for third consecutive session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1661, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.16% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index. HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1661, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 24426.95. The Sensex is at 80041.08, up 1.18%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 4.17% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39731.25, up 2.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1666.5, up 2.53% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 41.16% in last one year as compared to a 26.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

