Sunteck Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 101.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 773.52% to Rs 426.89 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 4930.50% to Rs 70.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.84% to Rs 564.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sunteck Realty reported to Rs 101.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 773.52% to Rs 426.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.426.8948.87564.85362.4535.87-22.1020.7617.71143.06-31.64104.5113.71139.96-34.1794.974.48101.34-27.9470.931.41