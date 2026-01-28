Sunteck Realty rises after Q3 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 57 cr

Sunteck Realty rose 1.11% to Rs 373.80 after the company reported a 33.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.84 crore on a 112.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 344.12 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 77.99 crore, up 57.8% YoY during the quarter. EBITDA soared 70.83% to Rs 82 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 48 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin moderated to 24% in Q3 FY26 as against 30% in Q3 FY25.

Pre-sales jumped 15.59% to Rs 734 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 635 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Collections stood at Rs 319 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 5.06% YoY decline from Rs 336 crore in Q3 FY25. Net operating cash flow surplus improved 12% YoY to Rs 349 crore, according to the exchange filing.

During Q3 FY26, Sunteck Realty acquired a 1.75-acre land parcel at Andheri near Mumbais international airport, marking its third strategic acquisition in the current financial year. The new project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,500 crore, according to the companys exchange filing.

Sunteck Realty is a Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer with a development portfolio of 50 million square feet across 32 projects.

