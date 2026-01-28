Gopal Snacks surges after PAT rises nearly 3x to Rs 15.5 crore in Q3

Gopal Snacks jumped 6.18% to Rs 316 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.5 crore in Q3 FY26, which is nearly three times the PAT of Rs 5.3 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Total revenue from operation rose by 1.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 400.8 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA almost doubled to Rs 30.4 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 15.5 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin for Q3 FY26 was 7.6% as against 3.9% in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 19.0 crore in Q3 FY26, which is over 1.5 times the pre-tax profit of Rs 7.5 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Bipinbhai Hadvani, chairman and MD said: "As we reflect on Q3 FY2026, it has been marked by steady progress, decisive action and continued operational stability for Gopal Snacks.

The quarter saw the successful ramp-up of our Modasa facility and the ongoing recovery from the disruptions caused by the fire incident at our Rajkot I manufacturing facility in Q3 FY25.

In Q3 FY26, we focused on scaling production at our Modasa plant, which has now become a pivotal part of our manufacturing base. This facility, with an added installed capacity of 63,085 MT, is focused on Gathiya and Namkeen and its operationalization has significantly strengthened our production capabilities.

Additionally, we continued to work with third-party manufacturers to ensure a seamless supply of products to the market, further mitigating any potential disruptions.

In terms of operational performance, the Snack Pellets segment saw a 20.8% QoQ growth, driven by strong consumer demand and improved production efficiencies. The Gathiya segment experienced a 10.6% QoQ growth, reflecting higher sales and better utilization of production capacity.

During the quarter, our focus on core and focus markets remained strong, supported by 93 micro-distributors under the SSD model to deepen our regional penetration. This initiative has enabled us to strengthen our presence in untapped regions, ensuring better product availability across a wider geography.

The growth in Other States has been particularly strong, with an increase of 28.7% YoY, reflecting the success of our regional expansion strategy. Furthermore, the expansion of our distribution network has played a key role in driving sales growth and improving market reach."

Gopal Snacks is a leading manufacturer of packaged snacks in India, offering a diverse portfolio that includes gathiya, namkeen, wafers, snack pellets, extruded snacks, and other products such as papad, besan, spices, and bakery items. It has six manufacturing facilities supported by in-house cold storage and a network of ancillary units. Its products reach consumers through an extensive distribution network of over 850 distributors and nearly 300 owned logistics vehicles, supported by advanced distribution management systems.

