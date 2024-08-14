Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 1.56 croreNet Loss of Super Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.561.41 11 OPM %66.0349.65 -PBDT0.640.30 113 PBT0.340.01 3300 NP-0.33-1.22 73
