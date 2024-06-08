Railtel Corp bags work order worth Rs 81 crore

Railtel Corporation of India announced that it has received work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated worth Rs 81.45 crore.

The project is to be executed by 31 August 2024.

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 3.04% rise in net profit to Rs 77.53 crore on 19.39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 832.7 crore in Q4 FY24 over in Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.13% to end at Rs 378.70 on Friday, 7 June 2024.

The scope of the project includes supply, installation, configuration, commissioning & integration of ICT infrastructure and the operation and maintenance of the ICT infrastructure in compliance with the SLA.