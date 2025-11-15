Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 59.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 7.04 croreNet profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 59.09% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.045.28 33 OPM %0.852.65 -PBDT0.230.63 -63 PBT0.080.49 -84 NP0.180.44 -59
