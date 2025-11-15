Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 195.80% in the September 2025 quarter

RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 195.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Sales rise 36.24% to Rs 25.64 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 195.80% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.24% to Rs 25.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.6418.82 36 OPM %17.0012.38 -PBDT4.612.50 84 PBT4.302.32 85 NP4.231.43 196

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

