RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit rises 195.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.24% to Rs 25.64 croreNet profit of RIR Power Electronics rose 195.80% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.24% to Rs 25.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.6418.82 36 OPM %17.0012.38 -PBDT4.612.50 84 PBT4.302.32 85 NP4.231.43 196
