Pix Transmission consolidated net profit declines 41.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.49% to Rs 138.79 croreNet profit of Pix Transmission declined 41.92% to Rs 23.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.49% to Rs 138.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales138.79160.44 -13 OPM %24.7632.33 -PBDT38.4360.35 -36 PBT32.4454.29 -40 NP23.5440.53 -42
