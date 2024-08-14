Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 19.38 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises rose 20.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.3820.058.888.531.781.591.641.441.261.05