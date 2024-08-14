K&R Rail Engineering consolidated net profit declines 37.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.92% to Rs 142.23 crore

Net profit of K&R Rail Engineering declined 37.40% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.92% to Rs 142.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 200.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.