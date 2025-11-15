Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 510.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.60% to Rs 21.78 croreNet profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 510.34% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 93.60% to Rs 21.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.7811.25 94 OPM %51.2948.44 -PBDT3.371.26 167 PBT1.900.18 956 NP1.770.29 510
