Supreme Commercial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.74% to Rs 2.41 crore

Net profit of Supreme Commercial Enterprises declined 12.50% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.74% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.412.708.717.780.210.210.210.210.140.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News