Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 27.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 1905.34 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 25.58% to Rs 1259.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1002.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 6768.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5809.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 27.26% to Rs 417.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 1905.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1625.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.