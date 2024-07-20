Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit rises 76.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.54% to Rs 1570.15 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem rose 76.08% to Rs 121.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.54% to Rs 1570.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1221.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1570.151221.4810.267.41180.88107.74164.4493.57121.9569.26