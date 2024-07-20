Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 2.18 crore

Net Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.181.9530.73-0.510.740.400.570.17-0.35-0.83