Surya India standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.43% to Rs 0.60 croreNet profit of Surya India rose 56.52% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 46.43% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.601.12 -46 OPM %-1.6748.21 -PBDT0.720.53 36 PBT0.510.32 59 NP0.360.23 57
