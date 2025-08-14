Lahoti Overseas standalone net profit declines 64.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.99% to Rs 80.63 croreNet profit of Lahoti Overseas declined 64.54% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.99% to Rs 80.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales80.63113.54 -29 OPM %-0.113.29 -PBDT2.394.45 -46 PBT1.833.86 -53 NP1.614.54 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content