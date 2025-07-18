Friday, July 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sustainable and green infrastructure is the best legacy we can pass on to future generations says RBI Deputy Governor

Sustainable and green infrastructure is the best legacy we can pass on to future generations says RBI Deputy Governor

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India has stated that the transition to net-zero is not just about finance, but also about knowledge, trust, and solidarity. He noted in a speech that we are at the crossroads or in climate terms nearing a tipping point. This is a moment not only for climate policy, but for the financial leadership to act together. A sustainable and green infrastructure is the best legacy we can pass on to the future generations. There is a need to catalyse the capital that helps to build the world we need. Sustainable and green infrastructure is the foundation of climate action, economic resilience, and social justice. It is a significant lever for us to achieve net-zero targets, protect our communities, and create a more equitable world.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

