Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,026.80, a premium of 58.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,968.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 143.05 points or 0.57% to 25,968.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.33% to 11.39.

Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

 

Japanese shares end slightly lower

China's Shanghai Composite index up 0.5%

EMS receives work order of Rs 98.79 cr from UP Jal Nigam (Urban)

Axis Bank allots 53,263 equity shares under ESOP

BEML bags contract worth Rs 186 crore from Ministry of Defence

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

