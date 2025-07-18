Friday, July 18, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese shares end slightly lower

Japanese shares end slightly lower

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese stocks ended slightly lower and government bond yields dropped across maturities as data showed Japan's core inflation rate fell to 3.3 percent in June after hitting a 29-month high. Investors also braced for the closely watched election this weekend.

The Nikkei average dipped 0.21 percent to 39,819.11 while the broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent lower at 2,834.48.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

China's Shanghai Composite index up 0.5%

EMS receives work order of Rs 98.79 cr from UP Jal Nigam (Urban)

Axis Bank allots 53,263 equity shares under ESOP

BEML bags contract worth Rs 186 crore from Ministry of Defence

Mahindra EPC Irrigation gains after Q1 PAT turns positive to Rs 1 cr

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

