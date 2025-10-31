Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit rises 86.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 1629.30 croreNet profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore rose 86.58% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 1629.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1448.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1629.301448.63 12 OPM %2.422.42 -PBDT28.9121.87 32 PBT21.2215.43 38 NP20.8611.18 87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content