Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.08% to Rs 604.89 croreNet Loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 604.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 658.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales604.89658.07 -8 OPM %-0.622.80 -PBDT-15.959.33 PL PBT-43.05-18.77 -129 NP-30.10-11.40 -164
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content