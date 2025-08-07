Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 16.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 154.07 croreNet profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 16.94% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 154.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales154.07147.28 5 OPM %15.4515.43 -PBDT38.8732.70 19 PBT35.3929.48 20 NP27.6823.67 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content