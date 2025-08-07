Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 20.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.27% to Rs 52.54 croreNet profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 20.97% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.27% to Rs 52.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.5478.74 -33 OPM %13.7010.73 -PBDT5.486.38 -14 PBT3.264.12 -21 NP2.603.29 -21
