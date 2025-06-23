Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 2,000 cr in phase 1 of Barca@Godrej MSR project

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Godrej Properties announced that it has sold inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore during the launch of the first phase of the project, Barca @ Godrej MSR City, located in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. Launched in April 2025, this is the most successful launch ever in the North Bengaluru micro-market in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved.

Godrej MSR City has a developable potential of ~ 5.6 million square feet and has significant unlaunched inventory remaining, which the company plans to sell in the coming years. This is one of GPL's largest residential developments and significantly enhances its presence in Bengaluru.

 

Barca @ Godrej MSR City blends Mediterranean-inspired living with expansive green zones, sunlit terraces, and a 1.5 lakh square feet clubhouse, offering resort-style indulgence, cutting-edge amenities, and thoughtfully designed spaces tailored for leisure, wellness, work, and community connection.

Located in the fast-emerging growth corridor of North Bengaluru, Devanahalli has become a major real estate hotspot due to its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, upcoming metro stations, and arterial routes like NH 44 and the six-lane Bellary Road. The region is witnessing accelerated development driven by key infrastructure projects and the presence of IT and aerospace hubs. With access to tech parks, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, Devanahalli stands out as one of the most promising destinations for future-ready urban living.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

