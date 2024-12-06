Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paisalo Digital successfully raises USD 50 million through FCCBs

Paisalo Digital successfully raises USD 50 million through FCCBs

Image

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Paisalo Digital has successfully raised the first tranche of USD$ 50 Million of issuance of Secured Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds. Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of Paisalo Digital, stated, "The issuance of our first FCCB marks a pivotal step in bolstering our borrowing profile and accelerating growth. We are committed to driving innovation and transforming the financial services landscape, strongly focusing on empowering under-banked India and fostering inclusive growth."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Is the cash reserve ratio (CRR) a deadweight on banks? Of every Rs 100 raised by banks in deposits, Rs 4.50 is locked up and it earns nothing by way of interest. The CRR framework is in the spotlight because one, a good number of folks now opt to par

RBI monetary policy: CRR cut to aid banks' margins; may lift credit growth

OpenAi

OpenAI aims more investment by removing 'AGI' clause with Microsoft

Tech Wrap December 6

Tech wrap Dec 6: Samsung One UI 7, OpenAI announcements, Google Pixel drop

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday's meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.

RBI to introduce new benchmark SORR based on secured money markets

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

How Devendra Fadnavis convinced Eknath Shinde to join Maharashtra govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon