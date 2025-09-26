Friday, September 26, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suzlon Energy Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 56.04, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.89% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 21.48% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.04, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has eased around 0.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35255.55, down 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 309.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 497.41 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 56.09, down 1.3% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 30.89% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 21.48% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 45.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

