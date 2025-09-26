Friday, September 26, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1192.3, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.69% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 3.67% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1192.3, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Bharat Forge Ltd has gained around 6.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26758.5, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.93 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1192.2, down 1.34% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd tumbled 21.69% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 3.67% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 41.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NSE SME Siddhi Cotspin threads a weak debut

Hitachi Energy India Ltd spurts 2.47%

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty below 24,800 level; metal shares lose sheen

US declares 100% tariff On branded Pharma imports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

