Bharat Forge Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1192.3, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Bharat Forge Ltd has gained around 6.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26758.5, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.93 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 41.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
